When Joe Keithley isn't busy with his solo material or doing city council things, he remains very dedicated to commemorating the legacy of his band D.O.A., who are widely considered to be among the founders of hardcore punk. He and his bandmates have announced a star-studded tribute album to "punk rock's most enduring band" — a.k.a. themselves.

No Escape from What You Are will come out this Friday (November 15) via Keithley's Sudden Death Records, with physical copies currently available to order on vinyl and CD. The covers collection features contributions from Rancid, Propagandhi, Voivod, Dead Kennedys, Descendents, Circle Jerks, Duff McKagan, Fear, War on Women, Adolescents, Slime, the Defects and M.D.C.

"Hey why don't we get a bunch of our punk rock pals to record D.O.A. songs?" the members of D.O.A. thought to themselves last winter, according to a press release, so Keithley went forth and "contacted a bunch of his old friends and his favourite bands." The lineup of contributors clearly reflects how keen people were on covering the Vancouver punk legends' material.

Check out the No Escape from What You Are tracklist below.

No Escape from What You Are:

1. Rancid - "Waiting for You"

2. Circle Jerks - "The Enemy"

3. Adolescents - "2+2"

4. Voivod - "World War 3"

5. Slime - "War in the East"

6. Fear - "New Age"

7. Toxic Reasons - "My Old Man's a Bum"

8. Duff McKagan - "The Prisoner"

9. Descendents - "Get Out of My Life"

10. Propaghandi - "Fuck You"

11. Duff McKagan - "Rich Bitch"

12. War on Women - "Liar for Hire"

13. Dead Kennedys - "Smash the State"

14. The Defects - "Already Dead"

15. M.D.C. - "America the Beautiful"