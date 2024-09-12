After the shocking revelation earlier this week that he had fathered a baby outside of his 21-year marriage, Dave Grohl has claimed that a viral social media post — allegedly made by the mother of his new child — is fraudulent.

A representative for the Foo Fighters frontman told TMZ that the Instagram post by a woman calling herself Valerie Greyston welcoming baby Roxie Junie Grohl to the world is fake, and that the identities of mother and child remain under wraps.

The post and account have since been deleted, but you can check out screenshots below. Notably, it included the hashtag "#happy20thbirthdaytome."



Yesterday (September 11), People reported that Grohl had retained a divorce lawyer before making his statement about the birth of his new daughter. (He already has three — Violet, Harper and Ophelia — with wife Jordyn Bloom, to whom he's been married since 2003.)