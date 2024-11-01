Earlier this year, Dave Grohl came clean about a relationship he had with a woman — who was not his wife Jordyn Blum — resulting in the birth of his youngest daughter, to whom he has pledged to be a "loving and supporting parent."

At the time, he also swore to earn back the trust of his family members, though Blum reportedly isn't sure if the relationship is "repairable."

Although Blum has yet to comment publicly on the status of her relationship with Grohl, In Touch reports that a source familiar with the couple shared that "Jordyn doesn't want to be impetuous or emotional about this. She doesn't want to break up her family, but her marriage is broken and she's not sure if it's repairable." Grohl and Blum have had three children together; Violet, Harper and Ophelia. The couple have been married since 2003.

They added of the financial implications, "If there's no forgiving him, he'll be on the hook for hundreds of millions, given that he's worth $300 million." The source continued, "Dave and Jordyn are stuck at an intersection. She's just hoping the right decision will present itself in time."

In September, Grohl admitted to having the affair, writing on Instagram:

I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supporting parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.

That same week, it was reported that Grohl had retained a divorce lawyer before making his statement about the birth of his new daughter.