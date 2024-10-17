Chicago-born rapper CupcakKe came storming back earlier in 2024 with Dauntless Manifesto, her first full-length album in six years. She's been touring behind the release for the first time in a couple of years, and has now added a second leg to the run of North American dates — including a pair of Canadian gigs in Montreal and Toronto this December.

As she put it, "Only bad bitches get 2nd legs," and the tour continues with new dates starting tomorrow (October 18) in New Haven, CT. After weaving through the US, CupcakKe will venture to Canada toward the end of the run, first playing Le National in Montreal on December 19.

From there, she'll swiftly return stateside for a show in Philadelphia, PA, on December 20 before returning to Canadian soil for a performance at the Concert Hall in Toronto on December 21. The Dauntless Manifesto tour then wraps up on December 28 in Pomona, CA. Tickets are on sale now, and you can find the full itinerary below.

CupcakKe 2024 Tour Dates:

10/18 New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

10/20 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

11/16 Eugene, OR - WOW Hall

11/22 Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

11/23 Albuquerque, NM - Backstage at Revel

11/27 Dallas, TX - Trees

11/30 Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

12/03 Austin, TX - Antone's Nightclub

12/06 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

12/07 Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall

12/12 Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme

12/14 Springfield, MO - The Regency Live

12/19 Montreal, QC - Le National

12/20 Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

12/21 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall

12/28 Pomona, CA - The Glass House