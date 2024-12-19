Merry Christmas! After physical pre-orders went online alongside a digital Bandcamp arrival in October, Cindy Lee's magnum opus Diamond Jubilee — Exclaim!'s Best Album of 2024 — is now available to stream on Spotify via Superior Viaduct.

UPDATE (12/19, 1:21 p.m. ET): According to BrooklynVegan, the Spotify upload was unofficial and the label is having it taken down. Find the official YouTube and Bandcamp streams below.

The album remains absent from Apple Music, Amazon Music and the like, although BrooklynVegan reports it as now being on TIDAL, too, but it keeps crashing out for me personally.

If you're unaware of the lore, Diamond Jubilee — which Exclaim! also named one of the Best Canadian Albums of the 2020s So Far — was originally released March 29 on an unassuming GeoCities website, where you could download the sprawling 32-track album as two big ol' CD-length .WAV files, as well as in the form of a two-hour YouTube stream. Which is all to say: if you haven't taken the time to listen to it yet, it's never been more convenient to do so.

Diamond Jubilee also made the short list for this year's Polaris Music Prize. You can check it out on Spotify below.





