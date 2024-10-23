Cindy Lee Announces Physical Release of 'Diamond Jubilee' on CD and Vinyl

Published Oct 23, 2024

Cindy Lee's enigmatic masterpiece Diamond Jubilee has finally been released from its GeoCities/YouTube prison. The album is now streaming on Bandcamp, and vinyl and CD pre-orders are now available.

The album is available to purchase on 3LP vinyl, either in standard black or gold, or on 2CD. These editions are coming out through W.25TH / Superior Viaduct, and will be officially released on October 23.

They can be pre-ordered here. Hear the Bandcamp stream below.

Diamond Jubilee ranked No. 2 on Exclaim!'s recently published list of the best Canadian albums of the 2020s so far.

