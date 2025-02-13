Conversations surrounding mental healthcare in music have been circling since Chappell Roan's Grammys acceptance speech, where she demanded that record labels and the industry should provide their artists with better healthcare, livable wages and protection. Doubling down on her statement after Jeff Rabhan penned a widely denounced op-ed criticizing her speech, Roan has donated $25,000 USD to struggling artists, with Charli XCX and Noah Kahan following suit by matching her donation.

Days after the artists "put their money where their mouths [are]," Universal Music Group (UMG) has announced today that it has expanded its four-year relationship with non-profit Music Health Alliance (MHA) to launch the Music Industry Mental Health Fund.

The initiative will provide "comprehensive, high-quality outpatient mental health resources for music industry professionals nationwide." According to a press release, the fund will primarily provide aide through resources and recommendations, as well as "grants to help offset costs." The fund will also include those who have left the industry.

Music Health Alliance Founder and CEO Tatum Hauck Allsep shared in a release, "Music Health Alliance possesses the comprehensive resources necessary to address the full spectrum of mental health needs for music industry professionals. This includes financial assistance, a continuum of care for both mental and physical health, and wraparound services such as psychiatric support, facilitation of intensive outpatient and inpatient programs, and data collection. MHA's holistic approach ensures a long-term commitment to the health, well-being, and sustainability of the music industry workforce."

UMG's Chief Impact Officer Susan Mazo added, "We have been working on ways to establish a streamlined pathway for mental health access, funding, and care planning. Growing and continuing our partnership with Tatum and the Music Health Alliance was the most natural way to ensure continuous and effective mental health support for anyone working in our industry."