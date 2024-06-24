A Posthumous SOPHIE Album Is Coming

SOHPIE's accidental death in 2021 is still very fresh in the hearts of fans, friends and collaborators — just see Charli XCX's BRAT track "So I," her tearjerking tribute to the hyperpop visionary that references "It's Okay to Cry" from SOPHIE's one and only studio album, 2017's Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides. And while we're never going to hear any new music, the musician's archives are likely teeming with unheard material just waiting to be published.

UPDATE (6/24, 1:30 p.m. ET): A posthumous self-titled SOPHIE album will arrive on September 27. It comprises unheard material that SOPHIE had been working on prior to her death.

Transgressive confirmed the release in a statement: "A couple of years ago Sophie's family approached us regarding an album release honouring her legacy, drawing from the material that she was so close to completing. Since then this self-titled and final Sophie album was lovingly brought into being by Sophie's family.

"As label partners, we're humbled and overjoyed to share this music in celebration of Sophie's life and her extraordinary impact on culture. The official statement of the family will be the only statement made at this time."

The late producer's family shared the following in a statement:

When we, Sophie's family, took our first steps towards bringing this project to fruition we contacted the dear friends with whom she envisioned the album. We wrote, "We have been finding comfort in the music Sophie left us, it is a gift that we truly cherish as we try to find a way forward, with Sophie forever at the center of our worlds."

Sophie didn't often speak publicly of her private life, preferring to put everything she wanted to articulate in her music. It feels only right to share with the world the music she hoped to release, in the belief that we can all connect with her in this, the form she loved most.

This album has always told the story of Sophie's musical journey, a cacophony of skill and creative vision, eclipsing time and genre. Her unique sound world moves at an emotional level, encouraging the listener to intuitively embrace the ever-evolving landscape of light and dark, soft and hard, to the end of self-love and joyful self-acceptance. Emphasizing contradictions of sound and material, Sophie's work supersedes the pure aural to create the dimension she dreamed of.

Now, it holds another poignant meaning, it tells a life story, from mysterious unknown, through wild clublands, to euphoric immateriality.

Sophie gave all of herself to her music. It's here that she can always be found.

Today, we get a taste of the record with new single "Reason Why," featuring Kim Petras and BC Kingdom. Hear that below. The rest of the album's tracklist has yet to be revealed.



Transgressive and Future Classic previously teased something arriving June 24. A YouTube video titled MSMSMSM_FOREVER (a nod to the producer's early days) and an Instagram post showed times corresponding to several cities: London, Berlin, Los Angeles, New York and Sydney.