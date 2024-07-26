Victoria-born, Calgary-based hip-hop(-ish) artist Tea Fannie has announced her new album, previewed today by the single "Rap Again."

It's All Love will be released on September 27, and features previously released single "BBBO," which featured guest appearances from frequent collaborators Junia-T and Only1KNG.

Both Junia-T and Only1KNG provided production on new track "Rap Again," which includes additional vocals on the hook by Truss (TRP.P) and opens with a spoken word section by NDP MLA representative Janis Irwin.

"It's cool because I consider myself yelling at the government system in the song, and Janis Irwin does that in court and various places all the time, so it felt right to have her be a part of the song," the artist explained. "She gave me interest and hope in politics here at home."

Listen to the righteously hooky "Rap Again" below.