Brujeria vocalist/samplist Pinche Peach (born Ciriaco Quezada) has died. He was 57.

Quezada died yesterday (July 17) due to "severe heart complications." The metal band shared the news on Facebook, writing (translated from Spanish):

I never thought I'd have to do something like this. This is not easy for me. So here I am with some very heartbreaking news. This news hurts more than anything else announced here before.

Pinche Peach from Brujeria passed away last night from severe heart complications.

Ciriaco Quezada (Pinche Peach)

November 24, 1966 to July 17, 2024

As a member of Brujeria for a long time, [he] was the unmasked face of Brujeria! He was the "star" of all our music videos. Videos like "La Migra" to "The Patron of the Reventon."

The band and I will miss you dearly. We love you and loved working with you! You will never be forgotten!! He was my best friend, my brother, my bandmate, and my cousin.

With the band name translating to "witchcraft," Brujeria formed in Los Angeles, CA, in 1989. Quezada joined the fold in 1992, first contributing vocals and samples to the 1993 album Matando guëros.

The band released their most recent album, Esto Es Brujeria, last year, and have been on tour behind it since. Their next show is currently scheduled for the end of August, after which they're set to support GWAR's fall dates. As of press time, it remains unclear if they will fulfill their touring obligations in the wake of Quezada's passing.