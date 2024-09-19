After losing their longtime vocalist/samplist Pinche Peach in July, Brujeria are sadly down another member: co-founding frontman John "Juan Brujo" Lepe has died. He was also 57.

The Los Angeles-based metal band shared the news on social media, letting fans know that Lepe died yesterday (September 18) from complications following a heart attack.

"It is with deep sadness we have to announce that our leader Juan Brujo has passed away today," they wrote on Instagram last night (September 18). "Juan suffered a heart attack on early Monday morning, after a day off from the current Mexorcista tour in Saint Clairsville, Ohio. He was rushed to the nearest hospital in Wheeling, West Virginia, by emergency services, but, despite the medical team's greatest efforts, he died this morning. His family, friends and bandmates are devastated and wish to mourn in private, while they appreciate the fans' love and support."

Lepe formed Brujeria alongside Dino Cazares, Jello Biafra, Pat Hoed and Billy Gould at a party in 1989, with the intention of creating a grindcore/death metal act representative of the Latino/Chicano community. Most of them were in other known bands, so they performed under pseudonyms to maintain their anonymity.

The band released their fifth studio album, Esto Es Brujeria, just over a year ago. As they mentioned while eulogizing Lepe, they're currently on tour, with the next show scheduled for tomorrow (September 20) in Fayetteville, AR, with GWAR and Cancer Christ.