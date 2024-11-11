Istanbul-based rapper Brother Ali, who established himself in the Minneapolis underground scene alongside Atmosphere, has announced a new album, previewed today by a five-track EP of songs set to be included on the LP.

Satisfied Soul drops early next year (the Bandcamp listing says February 14, while the label website indicates March 21) via Mello Music Group. The whole record was produced by Atmosphere's Ant, with some additional instrumentation from "Bad and Boujee" co-producer G Koop.

As aforementioned, you can hear five of the album's 17 tracks (none of which feature guest verses, interestingly!) — "Deep Cuts," "The Counts," "Name of the One," "Head Heart Hands" and "Handwriting" — now on your streaming platform of choice. Check them out below along with the full album tracklist.



Satisfied Soul:

1. Satisfied Soul

2. Deep Cuts

3. Higher Learning at the Skyway

4. D.R.U.M.

5. The Counts

6. Cast Aside

7. Ocean of Rage

8. Under the Stars

9. Personal

10. Two Dudes

11. Better but Us

12. Name of the One

13. Immortalized

14. Head Heart Hands

15. Mysterious Things

16. Handwriting

17. Sing Myself Whole

Pre-order Satisfied Soul.