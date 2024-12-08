The weirdness of pop stans continues, as Barry Keoghan has pleaded with people to stop harassing his family following his reported split with Sabrina Carpenter.

Keoghan deactivated his Instagram account, and he posted a message on Twitter asking Carpenter supporters to "please be respectful" of his privacy.

He wrote that he had received messages "talking about how I was a heroine [sic] baby and how I grew up and dragging my dear mother into it also. Knocking on my grannies [sic] door. Sitting outside my baby boys [sic] house intimidating them. Thats crossing a line."

He asked fans to leave his family out of it, saying that his two-year-old son "has to read ALL of this about his father when he is older."

See the message below.

Carpenter hasn't commented on either the reported breakup or her fans' treatment of Keoghan. Her Christmas special landed on Netflix this weekend, and she appears on Exclaim!'s list of the best albums and songs of 2024.