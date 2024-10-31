In the first half of 2024, Montreal's Backxwash teamed up with La+ch and SVDP on "BLVCK," then released the epic solo cut "WAKE UP." Looking back further, she put out the third instalment in her trilogy, HIS HAPPINESS SHALL COME FIRST EVEN THOUGH WE ARE SUFFERING, two years ago today — and Ashanti Mutinta has now announced that she'll be following it up with a new album in February of 2025.

Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote, "[Two] years ago we closed the chapter on the trilogy. After a much needed break, we're excited to announce that there's a new Backxwash project in the works that will be released in February 2025. The record will mark a new direction, and we're so excited to share more info with you soon!"

Backxwash added that, in the coming weeks, you can expect some brand new visuals "to show the trilogy some love and final goodbyes." That starts today with the music video for "KUMOTO" from the 2022 series-ender, which you can check out below along with the rapper-producer's Instagram post.

The first album in the trilogy, 2020's Polaris Prize-winning God Has Nothing to Do with This Leave Him Out of It, was recently named among Exclaim!'s Best Canadian Albums of the 2020s So Far.