Arkells bandleader Max Kerman has pivoted into the literary world. His first book, Try Hard: Creative Work in Progress, arrives April 2, 2025, via Penguin Random House Canada.

The book is a motivational-type read about the creative process, "offering a framework for how to do it and where to begin," according to a tweet from Kerman. The promotional excerpt envisions a scenario where you run into Kerman at a coffee shop, ask him about his creative process, and realize he's a try-hard. It'll weave stories about fronting a band with creative advice.

"With a brick-by-brick attitude, Max explores his own growth in the craft of storytelling and performance, the pleasure to be found in collaboration, and the creative spirit required in sharing your art," a promotional excerpt reads.

Try Hard is also being promoted by a video of Kerman working at Morning Parade Coffee Bar in Toronto's Trinity Bellwoods neighbourhood, and is narrated by Michael Bublé because, sure, why not. Watch it below.

Pre-orders can be made on Penguin Random House Canada's website.