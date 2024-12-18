Swedish melodic death metallers Arch Enemy are gearing up to release their new album Blood Dynasty (out March 28 on Century Media Records) in 2025, and have now announced a subsequent tour behind the project. The spring North American trek will include a handful of Canadian dates in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.

"We can't wait to reconnect with our amazing North American fans this spring," guitarist Michael Amott said in a release. "We're bringing Fit for an Autopsy, Baest and Thrown Into Exile along for the ride — prepare for an unforgettable night of pure metal mayhem. See you soon!"

The Blood Dynasty tour kicks off on April 14 in San Diego, CA. Arch Enemy and co. will make their first venture to Canada within the week for a performance at the Pearl in Vancouver on April 20, followed by shows in Edmonton (April 22) and Calgary (April 23).

After weaving back through the US, the band will return to Canadian soil the following month for concerts in the central part of the country at Montreal's L'Olympia (May 8) and Toronto's Queen Elizabeth Theatre (May 9). Then, they'll wrap things up on May 18 in Milwaukee, WI.

Tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow (December 19) at 10 a.m. local time. See the full itinerary below, as well as Exclaim!'s database of Canadian concert listings here.

Arch Enemy 2025 Tour Dates:

04/14 San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park ^

04/15 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern ^

04/16 San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom ^

04/18 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater ^

04/19 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo ^

04/20 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl ^

04/22 Edmonton, AB - Union Hall ^

04/23 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall ^

04/25 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex ^

04/26 Denver, CO - Summit ^

04/28 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis ^

04/29 Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre ^

04/30 Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre ^

05/02 New York, NY - Palladium Times Square ^

05/03 Worcester, MA - The Palladium ^

05/05 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of The Living Arts ^

05/06 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring ^

05/08 Montreal, QC - Olympia *

05/09 Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^

05/10 Stroudsburg, PA - The Sherman Theater ^

05/11 Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

05/13 Charlotte, NC - The Underground #

05/15 Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

05/16 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade #

05/18 Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest

^ with Fit for an Autopsy, Baest and Thrown Into Exile

* with Martyr, Baest, and Thrown Into Exile

# with Fit for an Autopsy and Thrown Into Exile