The iconic Alexisonfire and Moneen split EP, The Switcheroo Series, will celebrate its 20th anniversary this October — and Dine Alone Records has now announced that there's a limited-edition vinyl reissue coming to commemorate the occasion.

Available starting tomorrow (April 12) at 9 a.m. ET in the Dine Alone Store (any remaining copies will be available online as of April 13), 500 copies of The Switcheroo Series (20th Anniversary Exclusive) have been pressed on red with yellow splatter vinyl, while 100 Dine Alone exclusive copies are on clear, yellow-splattered vinyl with an alternate "Switched" record jacket.

Copies of both pressings are limited to one per person. You can check out the EP tracklist — which features AOF and Moneen each covering two of each other's songs, plus contributing one original track, respectively — below.

The Switcheroo Series:

1. Alexisonfire - Passing Out in America

2. Moneen - Accidents are on Purpose

3. Alexisonfire - Tonight, I am Going to Wash the Hippy

4. Moneen - Sharks in Danger

5. Moneen - Bleed and Blister (Version Two)

6. Alexisonfire - Charlie Sheen vs. Henry Rollins