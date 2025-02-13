Following the success of its inaugural edition in 2024, All Your Friends Fest is making its return to Burl's Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte from June 28 to 29 for its second year, and its full lineup has just been revealed.

Leading the charge this Canada Day weekend are Rise Against, Underoath, Boys Like Girls, Moneen, Winona Fighter, the Veronicas, the Starting Line, Four Year Strong, Faber Drive, Avril Lavigne, Simple Plan, Relient K, Knuckle Puck, Taylor Acorn, State Champs, the Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and illScarlett.

"This year's lineup is a testament to the foundation and evolution of the genre, uniting artists who defined the scene with those shaping its next chapter," said Brooke Dunford, director of talent buying and business development for Republic Live. "Rise Against built their legacy in punk's raw intensity, while Avril Lavigne brought pop-punk to the masses — both instrumental in shaping the spirit of this festival."

More acts are slated to be announced in early spring. Tickets for All Your Friends Fest are currently available for presale, which can be accessed by joining the Friend Zone email list.

Also heading back to Burl's Creek this summer is Boots and Hearts. It's been nigh on eight summers since Wayhome organizers said it wouldn't be returning, and I'm starting to think they really meant it! That said, there are plenty of other options for Canadian festivals this year — check out Exclaim!'s running tally and schedule of music fests here.

Last year's AYFF included must-see performances from Jimmy Eat World, Dashboard Confessional, All-American Rejects, Silverstein, Fefe Dobson, Lights, Mayday Parade, the Maine, Gob, the Plain White T's, We the Kings, Gym Class Heroes, grandson, the Honest Heart Collective, lølø, Charlotte Sands and Stereos.