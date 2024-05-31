Action Bronson Announces New Album 'Johann Sebastian Bachlava the Doctor'

Watch the "Nourish a Thug" music video now

BY Ben OkazawaPublished May 31, 2024

Action Bronson has announced that his ninth studio LP Johann Sebastian Bachlava the Doctor will arrive "very soon."  

The NYC rapper's last album was 2022's Cocodrillo Turbo, which upheld a years-long stretch of animal-inspired projects following Only for Dolphins, Lamb over Rice and White Bronco. With his next full-length offering, Bronson is moving in a new direction with the title — but don't worry, he's still drawing his own whimsical album covers.

To punctuate the announcement, he shared lead single "Nourish a Thug" which came out alongside an accompanying music video directed by Sean Kelly. 

Check that out below for a glimpse at the distinctly Queen's hip-hop sure to be featured on Bronson's forthcoming album as we await further details regarding the release date and tracklist. 

MusicNewsHip-Hop

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage