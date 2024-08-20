Do you feel that chill in the air? The breeze in your hair as golden hour comes earlier and earlier? Fall is slowly creeping into frame, but don't fret — this month's crop of New Faves are here to extend summer as long as humanly possible.

August's crew of fresh favourites includes glittery R&B by way of Ottawa, burbling folk pop from Toronto, jagged rock from Halifax and so much more. Don't put away your shorts quite yet.

Keep reading to meet Exclaim!'s latest New Faves, and head over to our Spotify playlist to hear them alongside our previous homegrown favourites.

Clay Hazey

Montreal, QC

For fans of: Foxwarren, Wilco, Nora Kelly Band



The multi-talented Clay Hazey, recently dropped his self-titled debut EP, filled with lazy, romantic alt-country tunes with clever lyricism, warm Nashville instrumentation, and tender two-part harmonies. The EP is laid-back and intimate, paying respect to traditional country arrangements and songwriters, but allows the songs to go where they need to. It's a strong release from the blossoming artist.

Stephan Boissonneault

Emma Gabriel

Ottawa, ON

For fans of: Kiana Ledé, Sonder, Avenoir



Contemporary and classic R&B fans alike will recognize Emma Gabriel as the best of both worlds. With atmospheric tones, velvety vocals and vivid lyrics, Gabriel boldly narrates her misgivings about misplaced love and setting boundaries . At 19 years old with only a few releases out, the young performer has managed to establish a clear-cut vision and a community of fans who love to talk shit right alongside her. Her latest release, "Give You the World" is the newest addition to her rapidly expanding repertoire which she'll be updating and performing out on tour this year.

Ozioma Nwabuikwu

Clothesline from Hell

Toronto, ON

For fans of: Elliott Smith, Beck, Matty



Clothesline from Hell is the alias of Toronto songwriter Adam LaFramboise, whose mashup of hip-hop loops and acoustic pop rock taps into the outsider spirit of '90s alternative culture. Working with notable locals like Matty Tavares (Matty, BADBADNOTGOOD) and Josh McIntyre (Prince Josh, Prince Innocence) on debut EP Soon We'll All Be Smoking, Clothesline from Hell has emerged fully formed, with four well-crafted songs that are the work of someone with a clear vision for how to channel his influences into refined post-modern pop.

Alex Hudson

idialedyournumber

Halifax, NS

For fans of: Japanther, American Football, Hotel Dog



idialedyournumber (Jessie Everill) released the shimmering emo track "Ghost Hands" on June 5. Along with a recent set at Flourish Fest in Fredericton, she'll be playing the album release show by Halifax vets Dog Day (which also features Motherhood) in August. Then in November, she'll perform at Nova Scotia Music Week. With glitched-out screams and dabs of acoustic guitar, idialedyournumber adds a unique flare to the rising Halifax emo scene that also features artists like recent New Faves Customer Service.

Leslie Ken Chu

lincolnhotchen

Vancouver, BC

For fans of: Said the Whale, Little Dragon, Tokyo Police Club



Setting up shop in Vancouver, BC, Lincoln Woo, known under his artist name lincolnhotchen, is a self taught singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and recording engineer who spent his formative years in Calgary, AB before making the move to Vancouver, BC. When he's not producing music for himself, Woo lends his talents to other outfits in town, Said the Whale and Noble Son, adding his own one-of-a-kind spice to their final dish. In his latest single, "Pop-up Headlights," he sings about that feeling of freedom that comes with driving around with nowhere to be, windows down, head completely empty, just living in the moment.

Vanessa Tam

Onglish

Hamilton, ON

For fans of: Tangerine Dream, Boards of Canada, Tim Hecker



Hamiltonian DJ, producer and songwriter Brett Klassen's third album as Onglish, Reading Wavs, is titled after his preferred usage of the record: as background ambiance for reading. The instrumental project from one half of hip-hop duo (and former New Faves) SOAP is a much more intimate look into the producer's life, from aligning with the BDS movement, to a soundscape created with his partner Aisha, to memorializing the former Hamilton youth centre the SPACE. As Klassen puts it, Reading Wavs is "sometimes disorienting and a little strange, but overall a meditative experience in understanding oneself and another."

Sarah Jessica Rintjema

Uncaught (in Promise)

Toronto, Ontario

For fans of: Have a Nice Life, Portishead, King Woman



There is a fleet of younger Toronto acts doing new and innovative things within the realm of heavy music. One of those groups is the doom meets dark wave trio Uncaught (in Promise). After the release of their doom-oriented self-titled EP in 2020, the band's newer material sees the trio trading in distortion and feedback for non-traditional instruments for the genre. Their latest single "Kismet" sees the group incorporating double bass and other unorthodox string instruments to create a moody atmosphere. Uncaught (in Promise) are not married to one concept of what their music can be, and it'll be interesting to see where they go from here.

Mark Tremblay

White Collar

Victoria, BC

For fans of: Negative FX, the Fix, United Mutation



Good hardcore makes you think while slamming into strangers, and Victoria, BC's White Collar are just that kind of band. Furious, breakneck riffs mix with caustic lyrics dealing with identity politics, sexism, punk posturing, fabricated equity and weaponized therapy speak. Although the band shares members with Headcheese, Crosshairs, and June New Faves Bootlicker, they've carved out their own vital place in the BC punk scene. Off the strength of their whiplash 2023 demo and their raging live shows, the band signed to punk powerhouse label Static Shock records and released a blistering self-titled full-length last month. Recorded by Loosey C., who handled the vocals, and L. Danté, who handled everything else (guitar, bass, drums), the record is fast, pissed off and raw, crushing 12 songs into 16 violent, frenzied minutes (the band itself is rounded out by T3 on bass, and Peggy Strapon on drums). Loosey's snarling vocals are primal and venomous, the scathing commentary rising over the cacophony, while the music is blunt, fast and mean. With White Collar, no one is spared. Join the fray.

Marko Djurdjić

Listen to tracks from these and other New Faves on our Spotify playlist:



