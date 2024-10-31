film news
Here's Everything Coming to Disney+ Canada in November 2024
PUBLISHED Oct 31, 2024
As Marvel slows down its release schedule, the Beatles seem to be Disney+'s new cash cow, as yet another Beatles doc is included in the...
Charli XCX to Appear on 'SNL' as Both Host and Musical Guest
PUBLISHED Oct 31, 2024
'Saturday Night Live' is so brat — the sketch show has just announced that Charli XCX will both host and perform on an upcoming episode...
Denzel Curry Announces 'King of the Mischievous South' Album
PUBLISHED Oct 31, 2024
Following this summer's release of the second volume of his breakout 2012 'King of the Mischievous South' mixtape, Denzel Curry has...
Here's Everything Coming to Prime Video in November 2024
PUBLISHED Oct 31, 2024
As we begin the last stretch toward the holiday season, Prime Video Canada is here to satisfy your every streaming need with a wide range...
Here's What's Coming to Paramount+ in November 2024
PUBLISHED Oct 30, 2024
We're finally coming upon hibernation season. After Halloween festivities are done and dusted, the real scariness of it still being dark...
Here's Everything Coming to MUBI in November 2024
PUBLISHED Oct 30, 2024
While spooky season is almost at its end, MUBI still has a few frightful treats up its sleeve for November — namely its marquee acquisition...
New 'Pingu' Animated Series in Development from Aardman, Mattel
PUBLISHED Oct 29, 2024
A new stop-motion, 3D animated 'Pingu' series is in the works from Aardman Animations and Mattel. While a release date has yet to be...
Wayans Brothers Reuniting for New 'Scary Movie'
PUBLISHED Oct 29, 2024
Following news of the 'Scary Movie' franchise reboot, it's been revealed that the Wayans brothers will reunite to develop a new...