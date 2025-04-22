The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced changes to its procedure, effective yesterday (April 21), including making AI-generated films eligible for awards and modifying the voting requirements to include a new rule that requires voters to actually watch all the films from the category in which they are voting.

As a press release reads, "In a procedural change, Academy members must now watch all nominated films in each category to be eligible to vote in the final round for the Oscars®. All designated nominees will also be included on the final ballot." This new rule will be regulated via a members-only Academy Screening Room streaming app. Previously, members were asked not to vote if they hadn't watched all the films, but the Academy relied on an honour system instead.

On the topic of artificial intelligence, the Academy has ruled that robots can have feelings too, apparently:

With regard to Generative Artificial Intelligence and other digital tools used in the making of the film, the tools neither help nor harm the chances of achieving a nomination. The Academy and each branch will judge the achievement, taking into account the degree to which a human was at the heart of the creative authorship when choosing which movie to award.

