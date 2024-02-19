film news
Here's What's Coming to Netflix Canada in May 2024
PUBLISHED Apr 30, 2024
We made it, you guys. At last, we're back to warm weather and sun after 7 p.m. — I bet the last thing on your mind is what to watch on...
Here's What's Coming to Prime Video in May 2024
PUBLISHED Apr 30, 2024
Guess what? It's gonna be May. Yes, it's the time of year when the grand tradition of imitating *NSYNC-era Justin Timberlake abounds — as d...
FKA twigs Is Developing Her Own Deepfake to Interact with Fans on Social Media
PUBLISHED Apr 30, 2024
In addition to working on the follow-up to 2022's great 'CAPRISONGS,' FKA twigs is set to star opposite Bill Skarsgård in the Rupert Sanders...
Jeff Bridges Returns to 'Tron' Franchise for Third Film
PUBLISHED Apr 29, 2024
Jeff Bridges has confirmed his return to the Tron franchise for a third film in the long-running sci-fi series. In a recent episode of the...
Here's Everything Coming to Paramount+ in May 2024
PUBLISHED Apr 29, 2024
If you too have never needed the whole "April showers bring May flowers" thing to be true more than this year, Paramount+ is mercifully...
Here's Everything Coming to Disney+ Canada in May 2024
PUBLISHED Apr 29, 2024
May the fourth be with you! As Star Wars Day approaches, Disney+ has lined up some new content from a galaxy far, far away — as well as lot...
Elliot Page Condemns "Appalling" Alberta Trans Youth Legislation
PUBLISHED Apr 29, 2024
Yesterday (April 28), Halifax-born actor and activist Elliot Page — who was recently named one of Time's Top 100 Most Influential People of...
Phish Sent Drew Carey a Blender (for His Dick) in Response to Sphere Tweets
PUBLISHED Apr 29, 2024
Everyone's raving about Phish's residency at the Sphere! Well, Drew Carey certainly is — and with such vigour that it renders any other...