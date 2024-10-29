film news
'Bob's Burgers' Actor Jay Johnston Gets Prison Sentence for Role in US Capitol Riot
PUBLISHED Oct 28, 2024
Former 'Bob's Burgers' actor Jay Johnston has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison for his role in the January 6 attack on the...
Jon Stewart Will Host 'The Daily Show' Through 2025
PUBLISHED Oct 28, 2024
Jon Stewart will extend his return to 'The Daily Show' through to the end of 2025. Comedy Central announced today that Stewart has signed...
'Skinamarink' Director Kyle Edward Ball Teams with A24 for 'The Land of Nod'
PUBLISHED Oct 28, 2024
Edmonton's Kyle Edward Ball made a huge, creepy splash in the horror world with his 2022 debut feature film 'Skinamarink,' which became a...
Real Timothée Chalamet Crashes Lookalike Contest, Fake Timothée Chalamet Gets Arrested
PUBLISHED Oct 28, 2024
What better way to celebrate the first of the two Halloweekends the calendar year has graced us with in 2024 than dressing up as a beloved...
Here's Your First Look at Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen
PUBLISHED Oct 28, 2024
Jeremy Allen White is set to play Bruce Springsteen in the upcoming biopic 'Deliver Me from Nowhere.' Now, 20th Century Studios has shared a...
James Franco on His Friendship with Seth Rogen: "I Guess It's Over"
PUBLISHED Oct 28, 2024
James Franco has confirmed that his friendship with Seth Rogen is "over," as they fell out after Franco was accused of sexual misconduct by...
Helen Mirren Is "So Sad That Kurt Cobain Died When He Did Because He Never Saw GPS"
PUBLISHED Oct 25, 2024
Kurt Cobain's death was a tragedy on many levels. But here's a new layer of tragedy that we had never considered before: actor Helen Mirren...
'Good Omens' to End with One 90-Minute Episode as Neil Gaiman Exits Amid Assault Allegations
PUBLISHED Oct 24, 2024
Neil Gaiman has reportedly offered to step down from the third and final season of the Prime Video fantasy drama 'Good Omens' in light of...