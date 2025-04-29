May the 4th be with you this month, because it's a big month for Star Wars fans subscribed to Disney+ Canada.
The streamer will celebrate Star Wars Day on May 4 by rolling out Tales of the Underworld, an anthology series of animated shorts. It follows the past series Tales of the Jedi (2022) and Tales of the Empire (2024), and "focuses on the criminal underbelly of the Star Wars galaxy through the experiences of two iconic villains," per a press release. There will also be more new episodes of the excellent Andor.
Beyond that, May 2025 will bring David Blaine's six-part doc Do Not Attempt (no worries, I won't!), another season of Ryan Reynolds's rugby docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, and some Mormon Wives bullshit. Classic shows like The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob's Burgers and Doctor Who will also get new eps.
See Disney+ Canada's May 2025 schedule below, and check out all of the month's streaming offerings (including Netflix, Prime Video and more) here.
May 1
Rise Up, Sing Out (S2, All Episodes)
The Stolen Girl (New Episode)
May 2
9-1-1 (S8, New Episode)
Doctor Odyssey (New Episode)
Magic of the Disney Treasure
May 3
Doctor Who (S2, New Episode)
May 4
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge | Disneyland® Resort
Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance | Disneyland® Resort
Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld (All Episodes)
May 5
Family Guy (S23, New Episode)
The Simpsons (S36, New Episode)
Tracker (S2, New Episode)
May 6
Star Wars: Andor (S2, New Episodes) at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET
May 7
David Blaine Do Not Attempt (All Episodes)
Firebuds (S2, All Episodes)
Hamster & Gretel (S2, All Episodes)
Kun by Agüero (Kun Por Agüero) (All Episodes)
Oklahoma City Bombing (All Episodes)
May 8
The Stolen Girl (New Episode)
May 9
9-1-1 (S8, New Episode)
Doctor Odyssey (New Episode)
May 10
Doctor Who (S2, New Episode)
May 11
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)
May 12
Family Guy (S23, New Episode)
The Simpsons (S36, New Episode)
Tracker (S2, New Episode)
May 13
Star Wars: Andor (S2, New Episodes) at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET
May 15
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (S2, All Episodes)
The Stolen Girl (New Episode)
May 16
9-1-1 (S8, New Episode)
Doctor Odyssey (New Episode)
Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special
Titanic: The Digital Resurrection
FX's Welcome to Wrexham (S4, Two-Episode Premiere)
May 17
Doctor Who (S2, New Episode)
May 18
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)
May 19
Bob's Burgers (S15, Premiere Episode)
Family Guy (S23, New Episode)
The Simpsons (S36, New Episode)
May 20
Minnie's Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel (Five-Episode Premiere)
May 21
Nine Puzzles (Six-Episode Premiere)
Secrets of the Penguins (All Episodes)
May 23
FX's Welcome to Wrexham (S4, New Episode)
May 24
Doctor Who (S2, New Episode)
May 25
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)
May 28
How Not to Draw (S3, New Episodes)
Kindergarten: The Musical (All Episodes)
Little Fires Everywhere (All Episodes)
Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, New Episodes)
Nine Puzzles (New Episodes)
Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (S2, New Episodes)
May 29
FX's Adults (Two-Episode Premiere)
May 30
Bob's Burgers (S15, New Episodes)
Family Guy (S23, New Episode)
FX's Welcome to Wrexham (S4, New Episode)
May 31
Doctor Who (S2, New Episode)