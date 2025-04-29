May the 4th be with you this month, because it's a big month for Star Wars fans subscribed to Disney+ Canada.

The streamer will celebrate Star Wars Day on May 4 by rolling out Tales of the Underworld, an anthology series of animated shorts. It follows the past series Tales of the Jedi (2022) and Tales of the Empire (2024), and "focuses on the criminal underbelly of the Star Wars galaxy through the experiences of two iconic villains," per a press release. There will also be more new episodes of the excellent Andor.

Beyond that, May 2025 will bring David Blaine's six-part doc Do Not Attempt (no worries, I won't!), another season of Ryan Reynolds's rugby docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, and some Mormon Wives bullshit. Classic shows like The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob's Burgers and Doctor Who will also get new eps.

See Disney+ Canada's May 2025 schedule below, and check out all of the month's streaming offerings (including Netflix, Prime Video and more) here.

May 1

Rise Up, Sing Out (S2, All Episodes)

The Stolen Girl (New Episode)



May 2

9-1-1 (S8, New Episode)

Doctor Odyssey (New Episode)

Magic of the Disney Treasure



May 3

Doctor Who (S2, New Episode)



May 4

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge | Disneyland® Resort

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance | Disneyland® Resort

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld (All Episodes)



May 5

Family Guy (S23, New Episode)

The Simpsons (S36, New Episode)

Tracker (S2, New Episode)



May 6

Star Wars: Andor (S2, New Episodes) at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET



May 7

David Blaine Do Not Attempt (All Episodes)

Firebuds (S2, All Episodes)

Hamster & Gretel (S2, All Episodes)

Kun by Agüero (Kun Por Agüero) (All Episodes)

Oklahoma City Bombing (All Episodes)



May 8

The Stolen Girl (New Episode)



May 9

9-1-1 (S8, New Episode)

Doctor Odyssey (New Episode)



May 10

Doctor Who (S2, New Episode)



May 11

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)



May 12

Family Guy (S23, New Episode)

The Simpsons (S36, New Episode)

Tracker (S2, New Episode)



May 13

Star Wars: Andor (S2, New Episodes) at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET



May 15

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (S2, All Episodes)

The Stolen Girl (New Episode)



May 16

9-1-1 (S8, New Episode)

Doctor Odyssey (New Episode)

Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special

Titanic: The Digital Resurrection

FX's Welcome to Wrexham (S4, Two-Episode Premiere)



May 17

Doctor Who (S2, New Episode)



May 18

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)



May 19

Bob's Burgers (S15, Premiere Episode)

Family Guy (S23, New Episode)

The Simpsons (S36, New Episode)



May 20

Minnie's Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel (Five-Episode Premiere)



May 21

Nine Puzzles (Six-Episode Premiere)

Secrets of the Penguins (All Episodes)



May 23

FX's Welcome to Wrexham (S4, New Episode)



May 24

Doctor Who (S2, New Episode)



May 25

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)



May 28

How Not to Draw (S3, New Episodes)

Kindergarten: The Musical (All Episodes)

Little Fires Everywhere (All Episodes)

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, New Episodes)

Nine Puzzles (New Episodes)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (S2, New Episodes)



May 29

FX's Adults (Two-Episode Premiere)



May 30

Bob's Burgers (S15, New Episodes)

Family Guy (S23, New Episode)

FX's Welcome to Wrexham (S4, New Episode)



May 31

Doctor Who (S2, New Episode)