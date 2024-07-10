A month after we had our first look at the second season of Severance, a release date for the next instalment has been set.

A new teaser trailer reveals that Severance Season 2 will premiere January 17, 2025, on Apple TV+.

In it, we also get our first look at a new character played by Gwendoline Christie, who tells Mark Scout (Adam Scott) and Helly Eagan (Britt Lower), "You should have left."

An abstract accompanying the trailer notes how in the second season, "Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe."

Written, created and executive produced by Dan Erickson, Severance follows employees of the mysterious company Lumon who have undergone a surgical procedure to divide their memories in two, creating a work self ("Innie") and an outside self ("Outie").

Ben Stiller returns as executive producer, and directs five of the new episodes, while others are helmed by Uta Bresiewitz, Sam Donovan and Jessica Lee Gagné.

Alongside Christie, Alia Shawkat, Sarah Bock and Bob Balaban were also revealed as new additions to a cast that already featured Tramell Tillman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Patricia Arquette and Zach Cherry.

Revisit Exclaim!'s 10/10 review of Severance Season 1.