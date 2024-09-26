The Last of Us is coming back, and it looks to be as heartrending as ever.

The eight-time Emmy-winning HBO series is finally returning for a second season, and its official teaser trailer just dropped. The first season of the TV adaptation of the 2013 popular video game series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) in a post-apocalyptic world where a fungal enemy has decimated humanity, turning people into aggressive, zombie-like mushroom creatures — a plot underscored by their unlikely friendship and brutal campaign for survival. Season 2 will continue to follow the story of Joel, Ellie and Joel's brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna).

The official logline for Season 2 released by Warner Bros. Discovery: "After five years of peace following the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie's collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind."

Written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, who were on board last season, the new season also introduces new cast members, including Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. Catherine O'Hara also seems to make a guest appearance this season.

The ominous trailer set to Pearl Jam's "Future Day" seems to foretell another heartbreaking and tears-evoking season. No specific release date has been set for TLOU Season 2 yet, but it will arrive sometime in 2025.