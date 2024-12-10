Is the force strong with this one? Yes, chef! In addition to his upcoming role as Bruce Springsteen in Deliver Me from Nowhere, The Bear star Jeremy Allen White has also joined the likes of Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver in the cast of the latest feature-length Star Wars franchise instalment, The Mandalorian & Grogu.

White will voice Rotta the Hutt, the son of slug-like gangster alien Jabba the Hutt, who first appeared in 1983's Return of the Jedi. According to reputable source Wookieepedia, Rotta Hutt is one foot, five inches tall, and is nicknamed "Pedunkee Mufkin" (translated as "Punky Muffin") and "Stinky." So cute!

The Mandalorian & Grogu is being directed and co-written by Jon Favreau, showrunner of Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Set for theatrical release on May 22, 2026, it marks the first new Star Wars film since 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Plot details for The Mandalorian & Grogu remain scarce, though White's role hints at the return of Bobba Fett after recent spin-off series The Book of Bobba Fett revealed that Jabba's disappearance left a power void amongst the organized crime bosses on Tattooine.