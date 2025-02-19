HBO has set a premiere date for the new season of The Last of Us.

Season 2 of the series, based on the video game franchise, will premiere April 13 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max. Viewers in Canada can tune in via Crave.

Alongside the premiere date, HBO also shared new character posters featuring Ellie (Bella Ramsey), Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Abby (Kaitlyn Dever).

An official logline for Season 2, accompanying a teaser trailer last September, reads as follows:

After five years of peace following the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie's collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.

Revisit Exclaim!'s review of The Last of Us Season 1. The television adaptation was written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann.