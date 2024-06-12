The First 'Paddington in Peru' Trailer Is Finally Here

After setting a release date last October, our first look at Paddington in Peru — the long-awaited third instalment in the Paddington film series — arrives today with an official movie trailer.

Seven years after Paul King's Paddington 2, the threequel hits North American theatres on January 17, 2025, through Sony, following a November 8 UK premiere via StudioCanal. Today, the trailer was unveiled in London at a special event, where marmalade sandwiches were served, because of course.

King is succeeded by director Dougal Wilson and Ben Whishaw returns to voice our cuddly little friend as he visits his South American birth country with his adoptive Brown family in tow to visit Aunt Lucy. There, they meet some new characters — including Olivia Colman as a guitar-swinging nun who runs the Home for Retired Bears, and sexy boat captain Antonio Banderas — as they plunge headlong into an adventure into the Peruvian rainforest.

Check out the full trailer below, where Paddington enviably cracks the code on taking a flattering passport photo.