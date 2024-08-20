The Hateful Eight is one of Quentin Tarantino's more divisive offerings, earning just 4/10 here at Exclaim! But even if the film divided audiences, it certainly united its cast members, who still have a thriving group chat according to star Walton Goggins.

Appearing on the podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, Goggins discussed the exhausting filming conditions, noting that he kept the room cold so that the actors' breath would be visible. This made the cast bond.

"What has it been, eight years or something like that? We just texted the other day," Goggins said. "We text about once a month or something like that. Somebody will reach out and say, 'Where are the Haters? What are they doing?' And it's just the cast."

He continued, "The Hater Board — that's what we call it. We started it when we were in production, and it's still going strong, eight years later."

Goggins didn't specifically mention which actors are active in the group chat, but the cast of The Hateful Eight includes Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Channing Tatum and Demián Bichir.