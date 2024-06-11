'The Boys' to End with Fifth and Final Season at Amazon

Satirical superhero series The Boys will hang up its cape with an upcoming fifth and final season on Amazon Prime Video.

"Season 5 will be the Final Season!" series developer and showrunner Eric Kripke wrote on X. "Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun!"

Kripke's announcement comes days ahead of The Boys' Season 4 premiere. The series received a renewal for Season 5 last month.

In 2020, Kripke divulged that his "rough idea" for The Boys spanned "five seasons total," though he added, "I also know better than to say how many seasons a show is gonna have."

Based on the best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit and Cameron Crovetti.

While set in New York, the show's seasons have notably been shot in Toronto, Mississauga and Hamilton, and feature landmarks like Roy Thomson Hall and Pecaut Square, Lower Bay Station, Yonge-Dundas Square, the Cathedral Church of St. James, the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and more.

Season 4 of The Boys is among June's arrivals on Prime Video, premiering June 13.