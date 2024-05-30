Here's What's Coming to Prime Video Canada in June 2024

June know what? It's almost a new month, which means that Prime Video has shared its streaming schedule for the weeks ahead.

Coming to Prime Video Canada in June 2024 is I Am: Celine Dion, the new documentary about the iconic singer's medical struggles that have prevented her from performing. Speaking of documentaries about celebrities leaving the spotlight, tennis great Roger Federer will have his retirement chronicled in Federer: Twelve Final Days.

There's also the fourth season of the superhero parody The Boys, while Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain star in the psychological thriller Mothers' Instinct.

There's also a pile of older, non-original content, including a couple of Hot Tub Time Machine movies, King Kong (which we's assuming refers to Peter Jackson's 2005 remake and not the 1933 original), Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Notting Hill and Midsommar. The recent theatrical releases Drive-Away Dolls and Lisa Frankenstein will also land on the streamer.

See Prime Video Canada's full June 2024 schedule below. Also check out what's coming to other platforms like Netflix, Disney+ and Paramount+ here.

June 1

Savage Salvation %

Dolapo Douglas %

Oldest Bride's Maid %

Atunwa %

Joint Venture %

A Kind of Madness %

Omugo Mefa %

The Pink Panther 2

Chicago PD S7–S9

Chicago Med S5–S7

Chicago Fire S8–S10

American Ninja

Agent Cody Banks

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London

Lego Ninjago The Island & Seabound S3

The Pink Panther

The Return of the Pink Panther

Curse of the Pink Panther

Revenge of the Pink Panther

Son of the Pink Panther

Trail of the Pink Panther

The Pink Panther Strikes Again

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation

Lego Ninjago Dragons Rising S1–S2

Lego Ninjago: Prime Empire S2

Lego Ninjago Crystalized S4

Manhattan

Thief

Hot Tub Time Machine

Hot Tub Time Machine 2

The Night of the Hunter

The Mechanic

The Decameron



June 2

Best of Enemies



June 3

Origin



June 4

Marlon Wayans: Good Grief ^

Cowboys & Aliens

Bee Movie

Maidaan

Along Came Polly



June 6

Dinda %

WNBA: Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics



June 7

Mothers' Instinct ^

Beyond the Veil S2 %

King Kong



June 8

Lisa Frankenstein

NWSL: NWSL: San Diego Wave FC v Orlando Pride

ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga



June 10

I.S.S.



June 11

Back on the Strip %

Flushed Away

Chicken Run

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

The Bone Collector



June 12

Melting Me Softly



June 13

The Boys S4 ^

1122 %



June 14

Morangos Com Acucar A S1 %

Morangos Com Acucar B S2 %

Morangos Com Acucar S3 %

Mr and Mrs Chapter 2

Demon Within

WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury



June 15

The Legend of Inikpi %

Love, of Course

Love and Sunshine

NWSL: NWSL: Kansas City Current v Chicago Red Stars

The Perfect Catch

Love in Design

Sailing into Love



June 18

Ferrari %

Power of the Dream ^



June 19

Mouse



June 20

Federer: Twelve Final Days ^

Les Infaillibles ^

WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty



June 21

In the Land of Saints and Sinners ^

Firma Aqui %

Dil Dosti Dilemma ^



June 22

Drive-Away Dolls

NWSL: NWSL: Orlando Pride v Utah Royals



June 25

I Am: Celine Dion ^

Non-Stop

The Interpreter

Notting Hill



June 27

My Lady Jane ^

WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky



June 28

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm



June 29

Midsommar

Ram

NWSL: NWSL: Kansas City Current v Houston Dash

Lego Friends The Next Chapter S2

% Exclusive Content

^ Amazon Original