Here's What's Coming to Prime Video Canada in June 2024

June know what? It's almost a new month, which means that Prime Video has shared its streaming schedule for the weeks ahead.
Coming to Prime Video Canada in June 2024 is I Am: Celine Dion, the new documentary about the iconic singer's medical struggles that have prevented her from performing. Speaking of documentaries about celebrities leaving the spotlight, tennis great Roger Federer will have his retirement chronicled in Federer: Twelve Final Days.
There's also the fourth season of the superhero parody The Boys, while Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain star in the psychological thriller Mothers' Instinct.
There's also a pile of older, non-original content, including a couple of Hot Tub Time Machine movies, King Kong (which we's assuming refers to Peter Jackson's 2005 remake and not the 1933 original), Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Notting Hill and Midsommar. The recent theatrical releases Drive-Away Dolls and Lisa Frankenstein will also land on the streamer.
See Prime Video Canada's full June 2024 schedule below. Also check out what's coming to other platforms like Netflix, Disney+ and Paramount+ here.
June 1
Savage Salvation %
Dolapo Douglas %
Oldest Bride's Maid %
Atunwa %
Joint Venture %
A Kind of Madness %
Omugo Mefa %
The Pink Panther 2
Chicago PD S7–S9
Chicago Med S5–S7
Chicago Fire S8–S10
American Ninja
Agent Cody Banks
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London
Lego Ninjago The Island & Seabound S3
The Pink Panther
The Return of the Pink Panther
Curse of the Pink Panther
Revenge of the Pink Panther
Son of the Pink Panther
Trail of the Pink Panther
The Pink Panther Strikes Again
American Ninja 2: The Confrontation
American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt
American Ninja 4: The Annihilation
Lego Ninjago Dragons Rising S1–S2
Lego Ninjago: Prime Empire S2
Lego Ninjago Crystalized S4
Manhattan
Thief
Hot Tub Time Machine
Hot Tub Time Machine 2
The Night of the Hunter
The Mechanic
The Decameron
June 2
Best of Enemies
June 3
Origin
June 4
Marlon Wayans: Good Grief ^
Cowboys & Aliens
Bee Movie
Maidaan
Along Came Polly
June 6
Dinda %
WNBA: Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics
June 7
Mothers' Instinct ^
Beyond the Veil S2 %
King Kong
June 8
Lisa Frankenstein
NWSL: NWSL: San Diego Wave FC v Orlando Pride
ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga
June 10
I.S.S.
June 11
Back on the Strip %
Flushed Away
Chicken Run
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
The Bone Collector
June 12
Melting Me Softly
June 13
The Boys S4 ^
1122 %
June 14
Morangos Com Acucar A S1 %
Morangos Com Acucar B S2 %
Morangos Com Acucar S3 %
Mr and Mrs Chapter 2
Demon Within
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury
June 15
The Legend of Inikpi %
Love, of Course
Love and Sunshine
NWSL: NWSL: Kansas City Current v Chicago Red Stars
The Perfect Catch
Love in Design
Sailing into Love
June 18
Ferrari %
Power of the Dream ^
June 19
Mouse
June 20
Federer: Twelve Final Days ^
Les Infaillibles ^
WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty
June 21
In the Land of Saints and Sinners ^
Firma Aqui %
Dil Dosti Dilemma ^
June 22
Drive-Away Dolls
NWSL: NWSL: Orlando Pride v Utah Royals
June 25
I Am: Celine Dion ^
Non-Stop
The Interpreter
Notting Hill
June 27
My Lady Jane ^
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky
June 28
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm
June 29
Midsommar
Ram
NWSL: NWSL: Kansas City Current v Houston Dash
Lego Friends The Next Chapter S2
% Exclusive Content
^ Amazon Original