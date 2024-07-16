It's summer, summer, summertime, so as DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince told us so many years ago: it's time to sit back and unwind. And as the world around us becomes more unhinged with every passing day, what better way to chill during these humid months than by getting stuck into some lite entertainment available at the click of a button.

The Bear makes its much-anticipated return with not so much a resounding "Yes, chef!" as a quieter look back at the memories of the Chicago sandwich shop turned fine dining establishment. While a couple of new series provide some much-needed low-stakes entertainment, a documentary peels back the curtain of a Canadian icon's battle with a debilitating illness. Meanwhile, Brat Packer Andrew McCarthy looks back at his '80s heyday with a trace of bitterness, and Eddie Murphy jumps back into the world of Axel Foley — a groove slightly transformed.

For more streaming recommendations, be sure to read our past editions of Tune In or Turn Off here for more hits and misses.

Tune In: The Bear, Season 3

(Disney+)



The first couple seasons of The Bear breathed new excitement into television that arguably hadn't existed since Game of Thrones, and for that I'm willing to give Carmy and co. a long leash after this less-than-stellar season. Season 3 contains a preoccupation with flashbacks and, quite simply, feels like it's stalling for time until the next season premieres. Aside from the fantastic episode "Ice Chips," there's not much to savour in this course.

Turn Off: Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

(Netflix)



Someone as talented as Eddie Murphy deserves far better than his last few years of output. Rather than carrying on the momentum after 2019's Dolemite Is My Name, Murphy turned toward half-baked comedies and ill-advised reunions with old characters. Axel F is a perfectly serviceable film in its own right, but it's safe to say time would be better spent just watching the 1984 original.

Turn Off: Brats

(Disney+)



Gen-X/Millennial nostalgia is huge at the moment, and Brats should have been a surefire way to capitalize by revisiting the days of the Brat Pack, when Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez and Molly Ringwald ruled Hollywood. Lots of interesting stories and narratives can be found among the 1980s crew — but, instead, director and perceived main character Andrew McCarthy uses a documentary about the group to recount how the nickname "Brat Pack" hampered his career. It's an unfortunate exercise in whinging that his fellow Brat Packers don't jump on board with, only making the film an even sadder affair.

Tune In: House of the Dragon, Season 2

(Crave)



After falling off the Game of Thrones train after Season 5, I'm late to the party on its prequel spinoff, and I've truly been missing out. House of the Dragon regains the magic and lore that made GoT such an extraordinary show when it debuted, with infectious drama and fascinating characters. The second season has continued the scorched-Earth stakes of the first and I'm all in. Go Team Green.

Tune In: I Am: Celine Dion

(Prime Video)



Céline Dion fan or not, I Am: Celine Dion will captivate any viewer with a heart. The documentary gives a personal insight into stiff-person syndrome, a neurological disorder not widely known or understood due to its rarity. Dion lets audiences into her most vulnerable moments as she navigates a new reality that comes in direct conflict with her passion for performing.

Tune In: Red Eye

(Paramount+)



Starring Jing Lusi as a detective constable escorting a suspect to China following the murder of a Chinese national, Red Eye follows the familiar beats of the police mystery thriller. The series primarily plays out on the airplane from London to Beijing, creating an interesting, claustrophobic setting as the case unravels before the DC. It's not the most unique series, but it entertains in the ways fans of the genre will appreciate and enjoy.

Tune In: Sunny

(Apple TV+)



After Suzie's (Rashida Jones) husband and son go missing after a plane crash, she's gifted a robot named Sunny (hilariously voiced by Joanna Sotomura) as a companion and grief counsellor. The 10-episode series follows Suzie as she attempts to discover what happened to her family while also grappling with her overwhelming grief. A series that doesn't outwardly appear to be big on laughs delivers some biting dark humour, with Jones delivering a tremendous performance.