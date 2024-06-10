Here's Your First Look at 'Severance' Season 2

Over two years on from news that Severance had been renewed, we now have our first look at the forthcoming second season.

The new tease of the acclaimed workplace thriller from creator and writer Dan Erickson and director and executive producer Ben Stiller landed today as part of Apple's 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference, and in it, we see Adam Scott's protagonist Mark Scout being welcomed back to work by Tramell Tillman's unsettling middle manager Seth Milchick.

Severance follows employees of the mysterious company Lumon who have undergone a surgical procedure to sever their consciousness in two, creating a work self ("Innie") and an outside self ("Outie").

In the time since Season 2 was announced, Gwendoline Christie, Alia Shawkat, and Bob Balaban were among the new additions to a cast that already featured Scott, Tillman, Britt Lower, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Patricia Arquette and Zach Cherry.



