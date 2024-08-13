Only Murders in the Building has always been a show with impressive star power, and it's probably never shone more dazzlingly bright than in the trailer for the endearing podcast-era whodunnit's fourth season.

And it's only fitting — it's Hollywood, baby! The premise for Season 4 is that Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel's (Selena Gomez) podcast has become even more of a mega-hit, to the point that there's a film adaptation in the works.

As previously revealed, the winsome threesome meet their doubles in Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis and Eva Longoria, respectively, who all appear as themselves. It seems as though the actors cast to play Charles, Oliver and Mabel become eager to help solve the next murder.

As Meryl Streep — who returns as Loretta Durkin (now presumably a successful actor?) — puts it, "Actors are investigators." Also back are fellow Oscar winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Jane Lynch as Charles's stunt double Sazz — who, spoiler alert, is the latest murder victim.

Big-name additions to this season's cast include Melissa McCarthy as Charles's sister who lives on Long Island and Molly Shannon as a Hollywood executive, as well as Richard Kind and Kumail Nanijani playing roles that are as yet undisclosed. Still, they poke their heads out in the trailer, which you can watch below ahead of the Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Disney+ premiere on August 27.