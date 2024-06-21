'Only Murders in the Building' Sets Season 4 Premiere Date, Reveals Roles for Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria

A new season of charming whodunnit Only Murders in the Building is on the way, and the show now has now revealed new cast members Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis and Eva Longoria, and confirmed a summer premiere date.

The fourth season will bring the show from New York to Los Angeles, where a film adaptation of the show's Only Murders in the Building podcast is in development.

Levy, Galifianakis and Longoria will play themselves, as they take on the roles of Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez). You can see those six actors in characters above.

The show will premiere on August 27 on Disney+ in Canada.

Levy, Galifianakis and Longoria had already been confirmed as actors in the new season, but this is the first time their roles have been made clear.