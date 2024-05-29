Matty Matheson Announces New Cookbook 'Soups, Salads, Sandwiches'

The Bear star Matty Matheson has already lined himself up for quite the year, and he isn't slowing down. The Toronto restaurateur and celebrity chef has announced that his new cookbook Matty Matheson: Soups, Salads, Sandwiches will arrive on October 22 via Ten Speed Press, who also published Dolly Parton's cookbook Good Lookin' Cookin.

With his Matheson Food Company mac and cheese, sauce and salad dressing line in grocers across Canada, Matheson Cookware products available online, local-favourite restaurants thriving throughout Ontario and Season 3 of The Bear hitting streaming next month, it really is shaping up to be a Matheson summer.

Soups, Salads, Sandwiches looks to extend the Matheson summer to a Matheson fall. A hearty giant meatball soup, creamy sausage soup with rapini and tortellini, macaroni and tuna salad and more are among the featured recipes, along with some displaying Matheson's personal flair, like the Matty and Trishy Tuna Melt and banana bread French toast with fried egg, peameal bacon and maple syrup.

The book marks his third published collection of recipes, following his 2018 debut Matty Matheson: A Cookbook and 2020's Matty Matheson: Home Style Cookery.