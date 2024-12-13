Do you miss Malcolm in the Middle? If so, you're not the only one — after a few years of teasing, the beloved sitcom is returning for a limited, four-episode run featuring original cast members Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek.

Coming to Disney+ just in time for the original show's 25th anniversary of its debut on Fox, the limited series will follow Malcolm (Muniz) and his daughter as they're "drawn into the family's chaos when Hal (Cranston) and Lois (Kaczmarek) demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party."

Christopher Kennedy Masterson and Justin Berfield — who originally played eldest sons, Francis and Reese, respectively — have apparently been approached about reprising their roles, though youngest brother Dewey, played by Erik Per Sullivan, is unlikely to return. Sullivan quit acting in 2010 and has not participated in any of the Malcolm in the Middle reunions.

The revival was teased in a short series of videos featuring Muniz, Cranston and Kaczmarek, which you can watch below.