Whispers of Wes Anderson's follow-up to Asteroid City began last year, when news of Benicio del Toro's involvement was revealed. Now, further details have emerged, including its title, The Phoenician Scheme, and release date, May 30.

Following a limited release on the 30th, the Germany-shot film will get a wide release on June 6. In addition to del Toro, it also stars Mia Threapleton, Michael Cera, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Riz Ahmed, Mathieu Amalric, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Richard Ayoade, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis and Benedict Cumberbatch. Bill Murray was previously attached to the project.

Anderson directed the film and co-wrote its script alongside Roman Coppola. It finds him collaborating for a third time with Focus Features and Indian Paintbrush.