Fresh off his role as Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the people are already in need of more Keanu Reeves content — but don't hold your breath waiting for another John Wick instalment.

He and Sonic director Jeff Fowler spoke with CBS News about the hedgehog threequel, with the reporter making a quick detour to ask Reeves about his appearance in the John Wick spin-off Ballerina, and whether it means John Wick 5 is canon.

"You can never say never, but my knees right now are saying 'You can't do another John Wick.' So my heart does, but I don't know if my knees do," the 60-year-old national treasure said.

The comment comes after Reeves claimed to have cracked his kneecap "like a potato chip" while filming a cold plunge scene for the upcoming Good Fortune.

There's a possibility that Reeves is holding up a front, as there are many things his knees have let him do recently, like being a racecar driver, a professional hockey player and a Broadway actor.