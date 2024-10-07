From signing a one-day Ontario Hockey League contract to publishing his first novel and reuniting with Bill & Ted costar Alex Winter for the Broadway debut of Waiting for Godot, Keanu Reeves has never shied away from a side quest.

The Speed star made his professional auto racing debut at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this past weekend in the Toyota GR Cup, driving alongside teammate Cody Jones from YouTube's Dude Perfect. Driving a No. 92 BRZRKR car, Reeves qualified 31st out of 35 cars, and eventually finished 25th on Saturday (October 5). It is reported that on Saturday's race, Reeves had spun into the grass at the 45-minute mark, but avoided any collisions. On Sunday (October 6), he competed again and placed 24th.

At the race, Reeves was also promoting his and co-author China Miéville's novel The Book of Elsewhere, a story of an 80,000-year-old warrior who cannot die. The novel was released on July 23.

This weekend wasn't Reeves's first brush with auto racing. He was a former participant and winner of the Toyota Grand Prix at Long Beach's celebrity race in 2009. In a perfect chain of events, Reeves will be in attendance at a 30th anniversary screening of Speed with co-star Sandra Bullock this Tuesday (October 8).

Published author. Hollywood movie star. Windsor Spitfire alum. Professional race car driver. With all of these accomplishments under his belt, it begs the question: what can't Keanu Reeves do?