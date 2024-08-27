As previously reported, the already star-studded cast of Jeff Fowler's Sonic the Hedgehog threequel has gotten a massive new addition: Keanu Reeves, who will voice Shadow the Hedgehog — the anti-Sonic created by Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik. Paramount Pictures has now shared the first Sonic the Hedgehog 3 official trailer, where Reeves makes his franchise debut as the character who first entered the Sonic universe in Sega's 2001 Sonic Adventure 2 video game.

"Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet," a movie synopsis reads. "Sonic, Knuckles and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet."

In addition to Reeves, Carrey, and Ben Schwartz voicing the titular character, the follow-up to 2022's Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will feature additional appearances from James Marsden, Idris Elba, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Adam Pally, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Lee Majdoub, Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 hits theatres on December 20. Check out the trailer below.