Bill & Ted co-stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will reunite in a new Broadway production of Waiting for Godot.

Set to open in New York City in fall 2025, the latest revival of Samuel Beckett's play will be directed by Jamie Lloyd.

Reeves will play Estragon, while Winter will be Vladimir. The production marks the former's Broadway debut, while the latter previously appeared on Broadway in 1979 as a youth in productions of Peter Pan and The King & I, per The Guardian.

Reeves and Winter first starred together in 1989 sci-fi comedy Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, and most recently in 2020 sequel Bill & Ted Face the Music.

"It is a real honour to be collaborating with the brilliant Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter on Samuel Beckett's sublime masterpiece — one of the greatest plays of all time," Lloyd said [via The Guardian].

"We're incredibly excited to be on stage together and work with the great Jamie Lloyd in one of our favourite plays," Reeves and Winter said in a respective statement.

Reeves will soon star opposite Seth Rogen in the Aziz Ansari-directed comedy Good Fortune — during which he cracked his kneecap "like a potato chip." Reeves also recently published his debut novel.

Winter, meanwhile, recently wrapped production on Adulthood, which he directed and starred in alongside Josh Gad and Kayla Scodelario.