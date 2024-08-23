Keanu Reeves: beloved actor, slightly-less-beloved rock bassist, and professional hockey player. Yes, you read that last one right: the Canadian star signed a one-day contract with the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League as a stunt for charity.

Reeves was a promising hockey goaltender in his teens, but left the sport to pursue acting. Yesterday (August 22), he rekindled his childhood dream by signing a one-day contract with the Spitfires. A copy of that contact and his jersey will be auctioned off, with all proceeds going to the Canadian Mental Health Association of Windsor-Essex.

"It's a big day for our organization," said Spitfires General Manager Bill Bowler in a statement. "We are so proud to finally have Keanu on our squad. If he's half the goalie he was in Youngblood we should do well this season. We are big supporters of the CMHA and hope the auction for this extremely rare jersey will help such an important cause in our community."

Spitfires captain Liam Greentree added, "We really could use some of those skills on the ice, and he plays in a band too? Keanu will get along great with the rest of the team for sure. Definitely a welcome addition." He even knows kung fu!

Details about the auction will be announced through the team's website.