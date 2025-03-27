Who knew that Halifax karaoke nights were so star-studded? Alan Cumming — the Scottish actor and wonderfully over-the-top host of The Traitors — was in town with his cabaret show Och & Oy! with Ari Shapiro, and he stopped by Charlie's Club for its weekly karaoke night.

Cumming showed up after the host of the karaoke night sent him a DM on Instagram. Just 25 minutes after she sent the message, Cumming and Shapiro arrived, saying that he had received the message.

"I just saw your show in Halifax with my wife and friends. You are such an icon and we adore you! We're hosting karaoke RIGHT NOW at Charlie's Club," the message read [via CTV]. "It's a small private club, lots of queers. Door code is [redacted]. Would love to have you on the mic. Thanks for travelling to see us."

Cumming and Shapiro reportedly sang songs, had some drinks, socialized with locals, and took some photos at the end of the night. "They just hung out like anyone else. They're super charming, super lovely people. They greeted everyone and shook hands," Emily LeBlanc, wife of the karaoke host, told CTV.

Cumming even shared footage of the night to his Instagram story.