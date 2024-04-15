Homer's Donuts Is Bringing the D'oh to Montreal

It's raining again in Montreal, where they might have the real-life answer to Lard Lad Donuts. Complete with Simpsons branding, Homer's Donuts is bringing a little bit of Springfield to the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood.

Of course they offer up Homer Simpson's favourite pink donut with sprinkles, but they also have a variety of other choices not based on the show. The decor is complete with The Simpsons' signature font, with some donut decals from the show and a Simpsons arcade game sitting alongside Pac-Man. It's no Noiseland Arcade, but it'll do.

After blowing up on Montreal food influencer TikTok, the store has been selling out most days, so you'll have to get there early. Check out some footage from the new shop below.