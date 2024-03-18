Catch a First Look at Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan

Looks like production has finally started on A Complete Unknown (previously called Going Electric), James Mangold’s Timothée Chalamet-starring Bob Dylan film.



Photos from the film’s set recently hit Twitter, meaning we get our first look at Timmy as Bobby — tattered scarf, pageboy hat and busted guitar case included.



The film — which has apparently been given Dylan’s blessing — reportedly documents Dylan’s early years in New York. It features Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Nick Offerman as Alan Lomax, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, and Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, and covers the 1965 Newport Folk Festival where Dylan “went electric.”



Chalamet will do his own singing in the film, which Mangold has described as “not really a Bob Dylan biopic.” In an interview with GQ last year, Chalamet said he’d been working with Austin Butler’s Elvis coach to capture Dylan’s voice and mannerisms. “I just saw the way he committed to it all,” he said of Butler's performance, “and realized I needed to step it up.” Hopefully, he can figure out how to lose the voice once filming ends.



See a photo from the set below.



