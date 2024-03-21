Gwyneth Paltrow Doesn't Fuck with Dill or Bill (Clinton), Finds Heteros "So Funny" on 'Hot Ones'

Gwyneth Paltrow was admittedly already full of regret for even agreeing to sit down with Hot Ones host (and Nardwuar devotee) Sean Evans, but apparently her son loves the show. And things only got more revealing from the outset, as the actor and "punk rock" vagina candle entrepreneur made her way through some of the spiciest hot sauces in the world while barely breaking a sweat.

Despite some apparent pain and wincing, Paltrow remained stoic throughout most of the episode, as many who witnessed scenes from her historic ski collision trial — which has since been adapted into a musical — may expect. But her stony demeanour cracked a few times, including when she verified that former US president Bill Clinton did indeed fall asleep and start snoring in front of her during a White House screening of Emma, and when she expressed her fiery hot hatred for dill, a herb that she believes does not deserve rights.

Paltrow also seemed to thoroughly enjoy the aftershow portion of the episode, when she got to give Evans his own skincare routine using some of her new affordable good.clean.goop products. "Heteros are so funny," she laughed when the host revealed that he didn't usually remove the makeup that was put on him for the show.

Watch the full episode below, where Paltrow also discusses the success of her Shakespeare in Love accent and demonstrates her ability to identify quotes from her own films.