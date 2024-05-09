Ghost Release Trailer for Feature Film 'Rite Here Rite Now'

Ghost have announced their own feature film, set to screen in cinemas worldwide for two nights only. Co-directed by the Swedish band's Tobias Forge and Alex Ross Perry (the force behind the upcoming Pavement movie, Her Smell), Rite Here Rite Now hits theatres on June 20 and 22 only, with a wider streaming release to follow.

UPDATE (5/9, 10:59 a.m. ET): The trailer for Rite Here Rite Now has been released, and you can check it out below. Advance tickets for the theatrical screenings are also on sale now.

Shot during Ghost's sold-out two-night stint at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, the band star alongside Maralyn Facey, Alan Ursillo, Ashley McBride and Kevin "Jesus" Kaufmann. The film "fully immerses viewers in the technicolour melodrama of the vaunted live ritual that has helped to propel Sweden's foremost theatrical rock export to Grammy-winning, chart-topping, arena-headlining status the world over," as per press notes.

"Over a decade ago when Ghost got signed to Loma Vista, [owner and CEO] Tom Whalley asked what the story of the band was," Forge said in a release. "He felt telling a story was vital in order to get new fans engaged. I said that because we were a new 'baby' band and more importantly we were an anonymous baby band, there wasn't really a compelling story to tell. Not yet anyway. But I told him that if he wanted a story, I could come up with one. This film is the fruit of that conversation."

Perry added, "Collaborating with Tobias to expand the saga of Ghost into a feature film has been a wicked delight. This movie allowed us to be inspired by everything from silent horror to The Great Rock n' Roll Swindle, from Ralph Bakshi to KISS's Alive II. The influences were many, but above all, the ultimate goal was to make a one-of-a-kind feast not only for Ghost fans, but all lovers of the cinematic alchemy between rock spectacle and spooky delights."